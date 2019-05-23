Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO, Friday, May 17, 2019, MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava – Douglas County Livestock Auction, Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for Thursday, May 16, 2019.

Receipts: 1,223 Last Week: 718 Year Ago: 0

Compared to last week, Feeder steers under 500 lbs steady to 8.00 higher, Over 500 lbs no good price comparison, however the undertone was lower. Feeder heifers under 500 lbs steady to 5.00 lower, Over 500 lbs no good price comparison, however the undertone was lower. Demand moderate. Supply moderate. Slaughter cows steady to 1.00 higher. Supply included: 82% Feeder Cattle (45% Steers, 1% Dairy Steers, 49% Heifers, 5% Bulls); 16% Slaughter Cattle (89% Cows, 11% Bulls); 1% Replacement Cattle (100% Bred Cows). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 24%.

For complete market reports, visit https://agmarketnews.mo.gov/reports and see “Douglas County Livestock Auction” under the “South Central Missouri” header.

FEEDER CATTLE

