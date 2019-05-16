Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO, Friday, May 10, 2019, MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava – Douglas County Livestock Auction, Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for May 9, 2019.

Receipts: 718 Last Week: 822 Year Ago: 0

Compared to last week, steer and heifer calves 3.00 to 6.00 lower, yearlings not well tested. Slaughter cows and bulls steady to 1.00 lower. Demand and supply moderate to light. Supply included: 83% feeder cattle (43% Steers, 55% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 17% Slaughter Cattle (92% Cows, 8% Bulls); Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 13%.

REPLACEMENT CATTLE -No Report.

Source: USDA AMS Livestock, Poultry & Grain Market News; MO Dept of Ag Market News – Rick Huffman, Market Reporter; Jefferson City, MO