Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO, Friday, May 3, 2019, MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava – Douglas County Livestock Auction, Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for May 2, 2019.
Receipts: 882 Last Week: 1,175 Year Ago: 0
Compared to last week, steers and heifers 2.00 to 5.00 lower. Slaughter cows and bulls steady. Demand moderate; supply moderate to light. The recent thunderstorms and heavy rainfall curtailed the receipts. Supply included: 75% Feeder Cattle (47% Steers, 43% Heifers, 10% Bulls); 8% Slaughter Cattle (84% Cows, 16% Bulls); 17% Replacement Cattle (38% Bred Cows, 62% Cow-calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 19%.
For the complete market report, look under the “South Central” header at https://agmarketnews.mo.gov/reports.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS – Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price
7470-480471170.00-175.00173.85
4538538172.50172.50
12515-523519161.00-162.50161.74 Unweaned
4591591163.00163.00
4556556152.00152.00 Unweaned
12615-646636150.00-163.00154.19
STEERS – Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price
3412412170.00170.00
35450-497479164.00-174.00168.63
19508-544524165.00-172.50167.39
3505-510507155.00-157.50155.84
13558-595578150.00-160.00154.36
19605-642621147.50-157.50152.72
6720720143.00143.00
12754754131.00-138.00133.92
HEIFERS – Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price
3453453154.00154.00
4518518150.00150.00
7581581144.00144.00
3638638134.00134.00
HEIFERS – Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price
3287287164.00164.00Thin Fleshed
4300300160.00160.00
3345345155.00155.00 Unweaned
5362-385376148.00-152.50150.14
7355355163.00163.00 Thin Fleshed
5400-405402152.00-155.00153.81
9407-448417145.00-150.00148.81 Unweaned
15455-498585145.00-148.00147.08
7482-498493140.00140.00 Unweaned
10513-545530145.00-147.00145.88
6513-537525137.50-140.00138.72 Unweaned
20550-592573136.00-137.50136.98
10556-595569130.00-138.00135.48 Unweaned
5600-643630127.50-130.00128.47
3698698120.00120.00
9792792124.00124.00 Gaunt
BULLS – Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price
15517-544535143.00-150.00145.25
3625625125.00125.00
BULLS – Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price
4331331185.00185.00 Thin Fleshed
4420-422421162.50-167.50 164.99
11455-485465155.00-163.00160.71
SLAUGHTER CATTLE
COWS – Breaker 75-80% (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price
51265-1425131354.00-61.0057.83 Average
21080-1500129044.00-51.0048.07 Low
COWS – Boner 80-85% (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price
111120-1410123452.00-59.5055.17 Average
41100-1380122860.00-64.50 62.50 High
21105-1190114851.00-52.5051.72 Low
COWS – Lean 85-90% (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price Dressing
12 85-1185 1012 48.00-55.00 51.50 Average
8 1005-1290 1131 55.50-61.50 58.08 High
5 1005-1190 1074 35.00-48.00 41.71 Low
BULLS – 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price Dressing
61265-1745150678.00-86.0081.79 Average
11375137564.0064.00 Low
REPLACEMENT CATTLE
BRED COWS – Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Head / Actual Wt)
Age Stage Head Wt. Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price
5-8 T2 4 1074 1074 825.00 825.00 Thin Fleshed
>5 T3 10 1060-1282 1168 900.00-1025.00 963.96
Cow-Calf Pairs- Medium 1-2 (Per Head / Actual Wt)
Age Stage Head Wt. Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price
5-8 0 12 875-900 881 1035.00-1050.00 1046.25 Thin Fleshed