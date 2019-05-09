Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO, Friday, May 3, 2019, MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava – Douglas County Livestock Auction, Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for May 2, 2019.

Receipts: 882 Last Week: 1,175 Year Ago: 0

Compared to last week, steers and heifers 2.00 to 5.00 lower. Slaughter cows and bulls steady. Demand moderate; supply moderate to light. The recent thunderstorms and heavy rainfall curtailed the receipts. Supply included: 75% Feeder Cattle (47% Steers, 43% Heifers, 10% Bulls); 8% Slaughter Cattle (84% Cows, 16% Bulls); 17% Replacement Cattle (38% Bred Cows, 62% Cow-calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 19%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS – Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price

7470-480471170.00-175.00173.85

4538538172.50172.50

12515-523519161.00-162.50161.74 Unweaned

4591591163.00163.00

4556556152.00152.00 Unweaned

12615-646636150.00-163.00154.19

STEERS – Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price

3412412170.00170.00

35450-497479164.00-174.00168.63

19508-544524165.00-172.50167.39

3505-510507155.00-157.50155.84

13558-595578150.00-160.00154.36

19605-642621147.50-157.50152.72

6720720143.00143.00

12754754131.00-138.00133.92

HEIFERS – Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price

3453453154.00154.00

4518518150.00150.00

7581581144.00144.00

3638638134.00134.00

HEIFERS – Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price

3287287164.00164.00Thin Fleshed

4300300160.00160.00

3345345155.00155.00 Unweaned

5362-385376148.00-152.50150.14

7355355163.00163.00 Thin Fleshed

5400-405402152.00-155.00153.81

9407-448417145.00-150.00148.81 Unweaned

15455-498585145.00-148.00147.08

7482-498493140.00140.00 Unweaned

10513-545530145.00-147.00145.88

6513-537525137.50-140.00138.72 Unweaned

20550-592573136.00-137.50136.98

10556-595569130.00-138.00135.48 Unweaned

5600-643630127.50-130.00128.47

3698698120.00120.00

9792792124.00124.00 Gaunt

BULLS – Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price

15517-544535143.00-150.00145.25

3625625125.00125.00

BULLS – Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price

4331331185.00185.00 Thin Fleshed

4420-422421162.50-167.50 164.99

11455-485465155.00-163.00160.71

SLAUGHTER CATTLE

COWS – Breaker 75-80% (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price

51265-1425131354.00-61.0057.83 Average

21080-1500129044.00-51.0048.07 Low

COWS – Boner 80-85% (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price

111120-1410123452.00-59.5055.17 Average

41100-1380122860.00-64.50 62.50 High

21105-1190114851.00-52.5051.72 Low

COWS – Lean 85-90% (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price Dressing

12 85-1185 1012 48.00-55.00 51.50 Average

8 1005-1290 1131 55.50-61.50 58.08 High

5 1005-1190 1074 35.00-48.00 41.71 Low

BULLS – 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price Dressing

61265-1745150678.00-86.0081.79 Average

11375137564.0064.00 Low

REPLACEMENT CATTLE

BRED COWS – Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Head / Actual Wt)

Age Stage Head Wt. Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price

5-8 T2 4 1074 1074 825.00 825.00 Thin Fleshed

>5 T3 10 1060-1282 1168 900.00-1025.00 963.96

Cow-Calf Pairs- Medium 1-2 (Per Head / Actual Wt)

Age Stage Head Wt. Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price

5-8 0 12 875-900 881 1035.00-1050.00 1046.25 Thin Fleshed