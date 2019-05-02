Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO, Friday, April 26, 2019, MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava – Douglas County Livestock Auction, Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for April 25, 2019.

Receipts: 1,175 Last Week: 1,020 Year Ago: 0

Compared to last week, steers and heifers 3.00 to 6.00 lower. Slaughter cows 2.00 to 3.00 higher; slaughter bulls 3.00 to 4.00 higher. Demand moderate for feeders; good for slaughter cattle; supply moderate. Supply included: 84% Feeder Cattle (37% Steers, 49% Heifers, 15% Bulls); 13% Slaughter Cattle (79% Cows, 21% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (100% Bred Cows). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 24%.

For the complete market report, look under the “South Central” header at https://agmarketnews.mo.gov/reports.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS – Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price

12350-395371187.50-201.00190.50

22400-448430179.00-191.00183.68

24450-497483177.00-186.00182.81

6498498172.00-174.00172.67 Fleshy

10515-545527177.50-184.00181.31

8500-538524170.00-177.00171.79 Unweaned

6553553172.50172.50

4555-585568155.00-161.00158.44 Unweaned

6654654156.00156.00

8751751144.00144.00

8809809132.50132.50

STEERS – Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price

3245245195.00-199.00197.67 Thin Fleshed

11358-395375180.00-185.00182.25

29407-449427172.50-182.50177.39

8455-490469170.00-182.00178.03

11500-545532167.00-177.00172.37

18557-596584160.00-173.00164.56

7600-642626143.00-159.50155.66

3760760140.00140.00

HEIFERS – Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price

5342-345343155.00-158.00155.60

10354-385372150.00-165.00159.57

11405-448437152.50-157.00155.21

18456-492471150.00-154.00152.59

17529529151.50151.50

8530-547543145.00-148.50148.01 Unweaned

3648648135.00135.00

65789789127.85127.85

HEIFERS – Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price

8318-349335155.00-164.00158.12

24250-398372147.50-160.00157.33

9400-435423145.00-150.00148.65

26450-492467147.50-151.50148.77

14502-535510144.00-150.50147.89

30554-586564142.00-148.50145.74

4562-590576132.50-135.00133.72 Fleshy

19605-628620138.00-140.50139.13

4652-655653132.50-135.00134.37

4709709115.00115.00 Fleshy

BULLS – Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price

11456-463458165.00-172.50168.44

11539-545542154.50-156.00155.18

5650-658653140.00-143.00141.21

BULLS – Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price

15 350-386 379 165.00-185.00 173.73

10 412-442 432 165.00-177.50 167.59

13 460-498 469 157.50-172.50 162.53

8 525-545 531 144.00-160.00 150.45

3 555 555 155.50 155.50

12 613-632 627 143.00-152.50 150.18

4 655-660 658 130.00-133.00 131.51

SLAUGHTER CATTLE

COWS – Breaker 75-80% (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price

8 1260-1635 1396 54.00-59.50 57.67 Average

2 1315-1420 1368 61.50-62.00 61.76 High

1 1210 1210 55.00 55.500 Low

COWS – Boner 80-85% (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price

13 930-1445 1150 54.00-60.50 57.15 Average

10 980-1350 1207 60.00-69.00 63.18 High

3 1280-1335 1303 50.00-54.50 55.00 Low

COWS – Lean 85-90% (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price

27 785-1280 1043 45.00-56.00 57.15 Average

14 960-1225 1128 55.00-64.00 59.17 High

8 825-1060 918 35.00-44.00 39.88 Low

3 775-880 832 25.00-30.00 27.10 Very low

BULLS – 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price

91280-1730145878.50-89.5084.79 Average

111265-2175165988.50-94.0091.21 High

31210-1540142065.00-74.5069.22 Low

REPLACEMENT CATTLE

BRED COWS – Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Head / Actual Wt)

Age Stage Head Wt. Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price

2-8 T3 4 950-1225 1086 900.00-950.00 939.07

>8 T3 3 1097 1097 700.00 700.00

>8 T3 9 952-1124 1063 600.00 600.00 Broken Mouth