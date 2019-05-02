Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO, Friday, April 26, 2019, MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava – Douglas County Livestock Auction, Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for April 25, 2019.
Receipts: 1,175 Last Week: 1,020 Year Ago: 0
Compared to last week, steers and heifers 3.00 to 6.00 lower. Slaughter cows 2.00 to 3.00 higher; slaughter bulls 3.00 to 4.00 higher. Demand moderate for feeders; good for slaughter cattle; supply moderate. Supply included: 84% Feeder Cattle (37% Steers, 49% Heifers, 15% Bulls); 13% Slaughter Cattle (79% Cows, 21% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (100% Bred Cows). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 24%.
For the complete market report, look under the “South Central” header at https://agmarketnews.mo.gov/reports.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS – Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price
12350-395371187.50-201.00190.50
22400-448430179.00-191.00183.68
24450-497483177.00-186.00182.81
6498498172.00-174.00172.67 Fleshy
10515-545527177.50-184.00181.31
8500-538524170.00-177.00171.79 Unweaned
6553553172.50172.50
4555-585568155.00-161.00158.44 Unweaned
6654654156.00156.00
8751751144.00144.00
8809809132.50132.50
STEERS – Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price
3245245195.00-199.00197.67 Thin Fleshed
11358-395375180.00-185.00182.25
29407-449427172.50-182.50177.39
8455-490469170.00-182.00178.03
11500-545532167.00-177.00172.37
18557-596584160.00-173.00164.56
7600-642626143.00-159.50155.66
3760760140.00140.00
HEIFERS – Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price
5342-345343155.00-158.00155.60
10354-385372150.00-165.00159.57
11405-448437152.50-157.00155.21
18456-492471150.00-154.00152.59
17529529151.50151.50
8530-547543145.00-148.50148.01 Unweaned
3648648135.00135.00
65789789127.85127.85
HEIFERS – Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price
8318-349335155.00-164.00158.12
24250-398372147.50-160.00157.33
9400-435423145.00-150.00148.65
26450-492467147.50-151.50148.77
14502-535510144.00-150.50147.89
30554-586564142.00-148.50145.74
4562-590576132.50-135.00133.72 Fleshy
19605-628620138.00-140.50139.13
4652-655653132.50-135.00134.37
4709709115.00115.00 Fleshy
BULLS – Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price
11456-463458165.00-172.50168.44
11539-545542154.50-156.00155.18
5650-658653140.00-143.00141.21
BULLS – Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price
15 350-386 379 165.00-185.00 173.73
10 412-442 432 165.00-177.50 167.59
13 460-498 469 157.50-172.50 162.53
8 525-545 531 144.00-160.00 150.45
3 555 555 155.50 155.50
12 613-632 627 143.00-152.50 150.18
4 655-660 658 130.00-133.00 131.51
SLAUGHTER CATTLE
COWS – Breaker 75-80% (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price
8 1260-1635 1396 54.00-59.50 57.67 Average
2 1315-1420 1368 61.50-62.00 61.76 High
1 1210 1210 55.00 55.500 Low
COWS – Boner 80-85% (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price
13 930-1445 1150 54.00-60.50 57.15 Average
10 980-1350 1207 60.00-69.00 63.18 High
3 1280-1335 1303 50.00-54.50 55.00 Low
COWS – Lean 85-90% (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price
27 785-1280 1043 45.00-56.00 57.15 Average
14 960-1225 1128 55.00-64.00 59.17 High
8 825-1060 918 35.00-44.00 39.88 Low
3 775-880 832 25.00-30.00 27.10 Very low
BULLS – 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price
91280-1730145878.50-89.5084.79 Average
111265-2175165988.50-94.0091.21 High
31210-1540142065.00-74.5069.22 Low
REPLACEMENT CATTLE
BRED COWS – Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Head / Actual Wt)
Age Stage Head Wt. Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price
2-8 T3 4 950-1225 1086 900.00-950.00 939.07
>8 T3 3 1097 1097 700.00 700.00
>8 T3 9 952-1124 1063 600.00 600.00 Broken Mouth