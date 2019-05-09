DNR Hosting Pesticide Pickup in Mount Vernon May 18

JEFFERSON CITY –– The Missouri Department of Natural Resources, in cooperation with the University of Missouri – Southwest Research Center, will provide a free pesticide collection event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 18, at the University of Missouri – Southwest Research Center located at 14548 Highway H, Mount Vernon.

The collection is open to all Missouri farmers and households.

Accepted items are: Unwanted pesticides, Rodenticides, Dewormers, Fly tags, Fertilizers containing pesticide, Insecticides, Fungicides, Rodenticides, Herbicides.

Items not accepted: Paint, Explosives, Fire extinguishers, Yard waste, Electronics, Trash, Pesticides, from businesses, pesticide production facilities, pesticide distributors, pesticide retailers.

The event is the third of six events scheduled for 2019.

More information about the Missouri Pesticide Collection Program is available online at dnr.mo.gov/env/hwp/pesticide.