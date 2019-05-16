Hannah Evans (left) and Eden Little both earned District Honors this past Saturday, May 11, at the Class 3 District 6 meet held at Hollister High School. Both qualified to compete at the sectional meet this Saturday, the 18th, at Waynesville High School. Hannah placed second in the high jump. Eden placed first in javelin and third in pole vault. The top four finishers in each event advance to Sectionals.
