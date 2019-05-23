Deadline for 2019 Focus on Missouri Agriculture Photo Contest June 14

By Missouri Department of Agriculture

The 2019 Focus on Missouri Agriculture Photo Contest is off to a great start. We’ve had some great photos submitted so far, but don’t wait too long to get yours in!

We’re looking for your most outstanding shots of Missouri agriculture and rural life. Last year, more than 1,000 entries were received showcasing Missourians’ passion for and commitment to the state’s No. 1 industry – agriculture. The contest is open to any amateur photographer and a special prize will be awarded to the best photo submitted by a child, age 12 or under.

Also, a reminder that any child age 12 or under who is submitting a photo to the Children’s Barnyard category must have parental consent on the online form for the entry to be accepted.

The contest deadline is fast approaching. Submit up to three JPG/JPEG digital files per category no later than June 14, 2019, by using our online form.

For more information, visit our webpage.