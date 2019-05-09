D-Day Squadron Announces Kick-Off for North Atlantic Crossing

OXFORD, Conn. – April 22nd, 2019 – The D-Day Squadron, part of the Tunison Foundation, announced the starting point for the Squadron’s journey to Europe over the original “Blue Spruce” route to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Invasion of Normandy. Aircraft will depart from Waterbury-Oxford Airport in Oxford Connecticut on May 19th 2019, but there will be a full week of activities to kick off this event, including a special Squadron flyover of the Statue of Liberty.

Arriving in Oxford May 12, aircraft and crews will spend the week practicing critical skills such as formation flying, survival skills training, Oceanic Procedures and European Union Operations Training. Thursday, May 16th 2019 will feature a special day for the media, including a 9 a.m. press conference and media flight at 11 a.m.

Saturday, May 18, will see the entire D-Day Squadron (conditions permitting) fly in formation from Oxford, up the Hudson River in New York, over Manhattan Island, and around the Statue of Liberty.

“It’s very likely we’ll never see an event like this again,” declared Moreno Aguiari, Director of Marketing and Public Relations for the D-Day Squadron. “And it’s for a very good reason. There are only a few members of the Greatest Generation still with us, so we wanted to put together the most significant tributes we could to honor their sacrifice and commitment. These tributes will start here and then extend all the way across the Atlantic.”

After departing May 19, C-47s will stop to refuel in Goose Bay Airport (CYYR) in Newfoundland, Canada, Narsarsuaq Airport (BGBW) in southern Greenland, Reykjavik Airport (BIRK) in Iceland and refueling a final time at Prestwick Airport (EPIK) on the Western coast of Scotland before making the final leg to Duxford Airfield (EGSU) north of London.

Once arriving in Duxford Airfield, the D-Day Squadron will join with its European counterpart, Daks over Normandy, to participate in multiple events on June 2nd-5th, 2019. The combined fleet of historic aircraft will cross the English Channel on June 5, fly over Normandy, France, and participate in multiple events at Caen-Carpiquet Airport from June 5th-9th, 2019.

