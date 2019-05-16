County Line – Veda Bushong

I send my sympathy to the J.R. Johnston family.

Donna Dodson came by here on Monday. She had also been to Malanie’s. David stayed home sick on Monday. On Wednesday David and Donna went to Rogersville so David could be Reece Goforth’s first customer at his first barber job.

Bryse Dodson played ball in Bolivar on Monday and Ava on Thursday.

Donna came by on Thursday.

I attended Megan Goforth’s graduation party on Friday at the Lion’s Club and then went to her and Challa Watkins’ graduation in Ava. They are both my great-grand daughters. Challa plans to go to SBU and Megan to Missouri Southern in Joplin.

Donna, Macee, and I went to get groceries on Saturday. Then Donna and I attended Kay and Harold Hutchison’s 60th wedding anniversary party. Jo and John Stephens, Lisa Hensley, Jerry and Jeff Pool and many others attended.

Keith and Melanie Breeding went to Project Graduation with Megan. Quin spent Friday night with Nick Lawler. Macee spent the night with Donna and David.

Butch and Diane Davis had lots of company Friday that went to Challa’s graduation.

Donna brought me several hanging baskets for Mother’s Day on Saturday.

On Sunday, Diana and Butch Davis brought me dinner, Melanie’s family brought me a hanging basket, Debra Reed sent me a card. Challa Watkins came by. Donna and Macee brought me an ice cream cone.

I hope all moms had a good day.