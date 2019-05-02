County Line – Veda Bushong

Donna Dodson, Megan Goforth, and Macee Breeding were here on Monday,

Bryse played baseball in Liberty on Monday, Ava on Tuesday, Wednesday at Hammons Field in Springfield, and Friday in Thayer.

Mike Dodson and Donna went to Springfield on Wednesday to watch the game. Vicky Bledsoe was there also with the Dora School Band.

Donna came by here on Wednesday and Thursday. She and Diane Davis went to Mountain Grove on Friday.

Keith and Melanie Breeding, Megan, and Macee went to Springfield Friday evening to take Reece out for a celebration dinner for passing his State Barber tests. Quin was at a track meet in Fair Grove.

Max and Kathy Stephens visited Jo and John Stephens on Saturday. They also attended a funeral.

David and Donna and Butch and Diane attended the Sherrill Family Reunion at Squires. It will be held along with Massey, Bushong, Pool families next year, April 25th at the Lion’s Club, in Ava. Mark your calendars!

Quin played soccer Saturday and took first place. He attended his 8th grade dance Saturday evening. Reece came down and cut his hair.

Megan attended Prom Saturday evening. Challa Watkins and date Eddie also attended. They all came by to see me first.

David and Donna, Butch and Diana, Keith and Melanie, Macee, and Amy Croney all went to the Promade at the PAC bldg.

Lisa Stephens and Arlene Scott visited Jo and John on Sunday.

Diana and Butch came by here on Sunday.

My sympathy to the Candy Lane and Pete Workman families.