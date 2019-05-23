County Leadership Subject of Mizzou Community and Leadership Network Event June 13 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD – University of Missouri Extension, in partnership with the Mizzou Alumni Association’s Greater Ozarks Chapter and the Greene County EXCEL Leadership program, is hosting the inaugural Mizzou Community and Leadership Network event from noon to 1 p.m., Thursday, June 13 at The Roost Bar and Grill, 4216 S. Cox Rd, Ste 112, Springfield.

Pre-registration is needed and can be made by calling (417) 881-8909 or registering online at http://extension.missouri.edu/greene. The program cost of $10 per person (to cover the cost of the buffet meal) collected at the door.

The featured guest at this event will be John C. Russell.

In January, Russell was appointed as Greene County Commissioner for the 2nd District. Russell, who is co-owner of Pillar Insurance with his brothers and works with his family manufacturing business L&W Industries, used to be deputy chief of staff for former Missouri Gov. Matt Blunt. He has a business degree from Mizzou (2006).

The meeting will include a live question and answer session conducted by David Burton, county engagement specialist with University of Missouri Extension.

“This program is an opportunity to network with community-minded people and learn from a Mizzou alum who is making a difference,” said Burton.

Future meetings of the Mizzou Community and Leadership Network are planned for August 15 and November 14 at The Roost.

University of Missouri Extension programs focus on the high-priority needs of Greene County residents to improve lives, communities, and economies by providing relevant, responsive and reliable educational solutions. The Greene County MU Extension center, with oversight by locally elected and appointed citizens, is your local link to practical education on almost anything. More information on this topic is available at http://extension.missouri.edu/greene.