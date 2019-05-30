Council on Aging Ava Senior Center

By Tommy Roberts

Well, our Administrator Lisa has made a decision to remove herself from here. There are no problems and she has not been fired. She believes church and family come first and she has not had enough time with either of them. May 31 is her last day. Wanda Whitaker will assume the position of leadership, and still remain head cook. We will miss you Lisa, but excited for you at the same time. Godspeed as you realize your dreams.

June has been designated as Senior Adult Abuse Month. Wait. That can’t be right! It is set aside as Senior Adult Abuse Prevention Month. On Wednesday, June 19, we will have speakers from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to help us recognize abuse and what to do about it. Only one in five incidents of abuse are reported.

Recent winners in the Pitch Tournament were Lena Hutchison, Evelyn Cantwell, and the two tying for third were Marsha Brunner and Joe Hamby. Congratulations guys! The tournament is every Tuesday at noon.

Monday, June 3 is Book Club at 10 a.m., or join the University Extension ladies at 10:00 a.m., as they teach how to “Eat Smart and Live Right.”

Monday Night Music will resume at 6 p.m.

Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. T.O.P.S. meets in the basement.

Each Wednesday, at 10 a.m., the Exercise Group meets. Wednesday, June 5 is karaoke at 11:30 a.m. Please come and join in.

Pinochle is every Thursday at noon. The Grace Foot Clinic will be here June 6, but it is by appointment only. Please call in if you cannot make your appointed time.

We have a new book entitled, The Bittersweet Ozarks At A Glance by Ellen Gray Massey. Beautiful pictures of the Ozarks and some Douglas County gentlemen are featured.

There are two kinds of people in the world: givers and takers. The takers may eat better, but the givers sleep better.

Until next week, have a good ‘un.