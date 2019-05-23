Council on Aging  – Ava Senior Center

By Tommy Roberts

We will be closed on Monday, May 27 for Memorial Day. There will also be no Monday Night Music.

The Pitch Tournament will begin at noon on Tuesday, the 28th. A Resource Fair will be on Wednesday, May 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Do you want to practice your skills in putting together a puzzle? Come on down. There is one always set up with people working on it. Need to find a quiet place and sit down and read a book? Don’t come here. There is something happening in every room and it’s not quiet. But you can take a book home with you and read it and bring it back. No strings attached.

Friends can be found everywhere, even at Theta’s Café. I ran into some the other day. Good to see you again.

T.O.P.S. meets in the basement every Tuesday afternoon at 2 p.m. You can come and join them and be encouraged to take off those excess pounds.

We serve nutritious meals here. You can come and eat with us or take a doggie bag with you and we don’t charge for the doggie bag!

My friend recently got crushed by a pile of books. But he’s only got his shelf to blame.

Until next week, have a good ‘un.