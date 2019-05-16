Council On Aging Ava Senior Center

By Tommy Roberts

You can’t beat Lee Wilcox in a game of pool especially in a tournament. He won first place, with Troy Fleetwood second, and former McClurg kid, Ric Engelhardt, getting third place.

Monday, May 13 ended the Matter of Balance class here in Ava. Administrator Lisa is teaching it in two other towns also.

Joretta Sawyer was our big winner with a score of 223 in the pitch tournament. Sybil Heckendorn and Tommy Roberts tied for second.

Our volunteers are the heart of our center. They are good at what they do and we sincerely appreciate them.

Driver’s exams have been moved to another location the last two weeks because our basement is flooded. We need to see what the city council and the mayor can do to help.

If you would have mistakenly walked off with a black coat during tax season, would you please check the pockets and see if someone else’s key is in it? Can you return the coat and key? We’ll give yours back to you!

Hillbilly word of the day: infamy. Ever since I stole Earl’s girlfriend, he’s had it infamy.

Until next week, have a good ‘un.