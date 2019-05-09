Council on Aging Ava Senior Center

By Tommy Roberts

It isn’t up to us to wonder why God does things or allows things to happen in our lives. He is in control and works all things together for our good according to his purpose.

For those that were confused about the date of the Pool Tournament, I must apologize. With so many hats that I wear, it sometimes gets confusing.

Our events seem about the same every month. We have a Book Club that meets every Monday at 10:00. T.O.P.S. meets every Tuesday in the basement at 2:00. Cards games of some kind go on every day.

Grace Foot Clinic will be here on Thursday, May 16. It is by appointment only.

Bingo is noon on Friday, May 17.

We will close Monday, May 27 for Memorial Day.

Happy Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 12. Hope it is a blessed day for all of you. It is reported that the phones are busier on that day than any other holiday in the year.

I used to wake up feeling like a million bucks, but here lately it’s more like a bounced check.

Until next week, have a good ‘un.