Council on Aging Ava Senior Center

By Tommy Roberts

Good day in May to all of you! I trust that things are going well. It is good at the Center. If you need to visit with people and ask how we are, come on down and sit a spell. We’ll tell you everything we know, and it won’t take that long.

Today, Thursday, is National Day of Prayer. Can you spend some time on your knees for this great nation of ours? God has been good to America.

We don’t allow guns, knives, bombs or hand grenades in our facility. If you’re thinking about bringing some down, think again. Wanda will put you to sleep with only one kick!

You can come and eat with us for a suggested donation of $3.50. The meals are good, hot and nutritious. If you are under age 60, it’s only $6.00. You can also get it to go.

Many things to do here at the center – – books to sit and read or take them with you. I noticed some magazines have been brought in, like Better Homes and Gardens, Rachel Ray, and 417.

A pool tournament next Thursday, May 9, at noon. Come with a dollar in your hand to play.

To all those graduating, we say school is important . . . but fishing is importanter.

Until next week, have a good ‘un.