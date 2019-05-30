Corps To Temporarily Close Highway 165 Bridge Across Table Rock Dam

BRANSON, Mo. – The Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District has rescheduled the road closure of both lanes of Highway 165 across Table Rock Dam for June 1 and 2. The closure has been rescheduled to begin at 8 p.m. June 11 until 6 a.m. June 12 and again from 8 p.m. June 12 until 6 a.m. on June 13 to install equipment needed to reinstall the dam’s refurbished head gates, barring weather delays.

The closure has been coordinated with local emergency and law enforcement agencies. Officials from the Army Corps of Engineers Table Rock Project Office regret any inconvenience this may cause and ask motorist in the area to prepare for additional travel time.