Cookin’ on the Square

Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare (HOTO) hosted a BBQ on the Square event last Friday. The event featured live music, fresh-grilled food, a gun raffle, and t-shirt sales. All proceeds help fund HOTO’s annual 4th of July celebration in Ava. In the photo are Glenn Dale Robertson on banjo, LeaAnn Crum on vocals and guitar, and Aaron Dunn on upright bass.

Related