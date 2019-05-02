Conservation Commission Action – April 2019

Missouri Conservation Commissioners were joined by MDC Director Sara Parker Pauley on April 11 to observe Arbor Days in Missouri by planting a native eastern hop hornbeam tree, also known as ironwood, at MDC headquarters in Jefferson City. Pictured L-R: Commissioners Don Bedell and Barry Orscheln, Director Pauley, Commissioner David Murphy kneeling, and Commissioner Marilynn Bradford.

The Missouri Conservation Commission met Thursday, April 11 at 10 a.m. for a budget workshop and closed executive session, and April 12 at 8:30 a.m. for its regular open meeting at Conservation Department Headquarters in Jefferson City. Commissioners present were: Marilynn J. Bradford, Chair; David W. Murphy, Vice Chair; Don C. Bedell, Secretary; Wm. L. (Barry) Orscheln, Member.

The Commission received the following presentations/reports:

Department Update – Sara Parker Pauley, Director

Operational Excellence Update – Kendra Witthaus, Assistant to the Director, Operational Excellence

Report of the Regulations Committee – Mike Hubbard, Deputy Director and Chair, Regulations Committee

2019-20 Migratory Bird and Waterfowl Season Dates and Limits –– Andy Raedeke, Resource Scientist

Black Bear Research Update –– Laura Conlee, Furbearer Biologist

Feral Hog Update –– Alan Leary, Wildlife Management Coordinator

Financial Report –– Andrew Bond, Financial Services Chief.

The Commission welcomed Barry Orscheln as its newest commissioner.

Approved recommended changes to 3 CSR 10-9.220 of the Wildlife Code of Missouri regarding Confined Wildlife: Privileges, Permits, Standards.

Approved 2019 dove season dates and limits and 2019-20 migratory bird and waterfowl season dates and limits.

Approved a contract for construction of The Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center roof replacement project located in Jackson County.

Approved the purchase of approximately 159 acres in Lewis County as an addition to Deer Ridge Conservation Area.

Approved the purchase of approximately 1,192 acres in Shannon County as an addition to Rocky Creek Conservation Area.

Approved the sale of an estimated 641,621 board feet of timber located on 559 acres of Compartment 9, Rocky Creek Conservation Area in Shannon County.

Suspended or revoked one or more hunting, fishing, or trapping privileges of 40 individuals for cause:

Jonathan D. Ainsworth, Jamestown, Fishing, 1 Year;

Michael T. Appel, Jerico Springs, Hunting, 1 Year;

Thomas P. Beck, Imperial, All Sport, 1 Year;

Jacob J. Calvert, Columbia, Hunting, 1 Year;

Benjamin R. Canchola, St. Joseph, All Sport, 1 Year;

Matthew B. Chambers, Doniphan, All Sport, 1 Year;

Russell M. Choate, Seymour, Hunting, 1 Year;

Jacob A. Dailey, Auburn (KS), Hunting, 1 Year;

James R. Dallas, Lawson, All Sport, 1 Year;

Jeffrey D. Damotte, Rolla, Hunting, 2 Years;

Randall S. Dowdy, Hahira (GA), Hunting; 2 Years;

Adam W. Elswick, Louisburg, Hunting, 6 Years;

James A. Elswick, Louisburg, Hunting, 3 Years;

Angela D. Freeman, Poplar Bluff, All Sport, 1 Year;

Samuel J. Freeman, Poplar Bluff, All Sport, 1 Year;

Cody A. Gann, Long Lane, Hunting, 1 Year;

Bret A. Heimsness, Lebanon, Hunting, 1 Year;

Dalton J. Helms, Seymour, Hunting, 3 Years;

Marty, Jackson, New Madrid, Hunting & Fishing, 2 Years;

Dalton E. Johannaber, Mexico, Hunting, 1 Year;

Jason A. Jones, Unionville, Hunting, 1 Year;

Sammy J. Latchford, Shelbina, Hunting, 1 Year;

Brady J. Lee, Cameron, Hunting, 4 Years;

Brandan D. Lee, Cameron, Hunting, 5 Years;

Daniel P. Lyon, Flemington, All Sport, 1 Year;

Garrett L. Mathes, Ironton, Hunting, 1 Year;

Francis M. Moyers, Lebanon, Hunting, 1 Year;

Andrew J. Neal, Harrisburg, Hunting & Fishing, 1 Year;

John T. Newbern, Lakeland (GA), Hunting, 3 Years;

Dennis L. Outt, Granby, All Sport, 1 Year;

Kyle A. Penrod, Linneus, Hunting, 1 Year;

Shane C. Roberts, Fair Grove, Hunting, 1 Year;

Clarence Robinson, Laquey, All Sport, 2 Years;

Henry K. Schwartz, Jerico Springs, Hunting, 2 Years;

Dillon R. Secrest, St. Clair, All Sport, 2 Years;

Damon S. Sheets, Fulton, All Sport, 1 Year;

James D. Smith, Gideon, Hunting, Add 2 years to current revocation;

Mitchell K. Steinkuehler, High Ridge, Hunting, 4 Years;

Justin T. Thies, Glasgow, Hunting, 1 Year; and

Donald R. Whitney, Bolivar, Hunting, 1 Year.

Suspended or revoked one or more hunting, fishing, or trapping privileges of 4 individuals to affirm actions previously taken by the Missouri court system:

Brent A. Borders, Vandalia, Hunting & Fishing, Revoked until 2/13/2021;

Henry L. Cade, Vandalia, Hunting & Fishing, Revoked until 2/13/2021;

James R. Hancock, Vandalia, Hunting & Fishing, Revoked until 2/13/2021; and

Billy J. Picton, Vandalia, Hunting & Fishing, Revoked until 2/13/2021.

Suspended or revoked all hunting and fishing privileges of 293 individuals who are not in compliance with applicable child support laws.

Suspended or revoked one or more hunting, fishing, and trapping privileges of 377 individuals in accordance with the terms of the Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact.

Reinstated fishing or sport privileges for 3 individuals.

Set the next regular meeting for May 22 and 23, 2019.

