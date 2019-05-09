Congressman Jason Smith Seeking Service Academy Applications

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Congressman Jason Smith (MO-08) is seeking applications for nomination to the United States service academies for the Fall of 2020. Individuals interested in a nomination to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy or the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy should submit applications no later than October 31, 2019.

“A highlight of my year is the opportunity to nominate students in southern Missouri to attend the service academies and become the next generation of military leaders,” said Congressman Smith. “The best and brightest leaders in America who wish to serve our country attend the U.S. service academies, and it’s an honor to send talented students from southern Missouri to these historic institutions.”

Individuals interested in a nomination from Congressman Smith must meet the following eligibility requirements for admission to a service academy:

Must be at least 17 years old and a U.S. citizen

Must be a resident of Missouri’s 8th Congressional District

Must be unmarried, not pregnant, and have no legal obligation to support children or other dependents

Must meet the medical, physical, and academic requirements of the academies

Students interested in a nomination should contact Congressman Smith’s Academy Coordinator at 573-756-9755 for more information. An application will be sent to interested students. Students who wish to be considered for nomination to attend a service academy in the fall of 2020 should return the completed application and supporting documents by October 31, 2019.