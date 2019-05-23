Community Events

This column is for fundraisers, benefits, or community functions for which a fee or membership dues are collected. Items will be printed in this column twice for a single fee of $5.00 for 25 words or less.

* * *

Pleasant Home Cemetery Church at Drury, Annual Benefit BBQ & Auction, Saturday, May 25. Lunch from 11:30-1. Auction at 1. Please bring an item or baked goods for the auction. For info, call Diann Smith, 417-259-1055. 36-1t

* * *

Yates Cemetery Sunday, May 26, 10 a.m. Potluck picnic at noon. Send donations to Betty Thomas, 301 E. Grand Ave. Ava, MO 65608. 35-2t

* * *

Decoration Day, Hicks Cemetery, Ozark County, May 26, 11 a.m. Richard Potter will bring the message. 34-2t

***

Pleasant Mound Cemetery annual business meeting Sunday, May 26, 2 p.m. at cemetery. Meeting is open to the public and anyone interested in the upkeep of the cemetery. 35-2t

***

New Hope Cemetery Memorial Day, Monday, May 27. Preaching at 11:00 a.m., basket dinner at noon. Everyone welcome. 36-1

***t