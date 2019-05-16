Community Events

This column is for fundraisers, benefits, or community functions for which a fee or membership dues are collected. Items will be printed in this column twice for a single fee of $5.00 for 25 words or less.

Yates Cemetery Sunday, May 26, 10 a.m. Potluck picnic at noon. Send donations to Betty Thomas, 301 E. Grand Ave. Ava, MO 65608.

Decoration Day at Hicks Cemetery, Ozark County, May 26, 2019, 11 a.m. Richard Potter will bring the message. 34-2t

Pleasant Mound Cemetery will hold its annual business meeting on Sunday, May 26th at 2 p.m. at the cemetery. The meeting is open to the public and anyone interested in the upkeep of the cemetery.

