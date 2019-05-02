Community Events

This column is for fundraisers, benefits, or community functions for which a fee or membership dues are collected. Items will be printed in this column twice for a single fee of $5.00 for 25 words or less.

Java & Jazz Concert with Springfield Community Jazz Ensemble, and the Ava High School and Ava Middle School Jazz Bands, Sunday, May 5 at 2 p.m., Ava High School Gym, Donations will be accepted to support the Ava Pride Band. 32-2t

Oak Grove Cemetery Annual Meeting, Friday, May 10th, 7 p.m. at the Wasola Church. Anyone interested, please attend. 33-2t

Douglas County 4H Youth Horse Workshop, Saturday, May 11, 2019, 9 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Missouri Fox Trotting Breed Association Grounds in Ava, MO for ages 8-18. Pre-registration required by May 3rd; $25 4-H annual dues; Douglas Co. Extension 417-683-4409 or douglasco@Missouri.edu. 32-2t

