Colton Overcast

Colton David Overcast, 21 years, of Ava, Missouri passed on to Heaven on May 7, 2019 at his home from a sudden illness.

Colton was born January 20, 1998 in Houston, MO to David and Christy (Fast) Overcast.

Colton was a 2016 graduate of Ava High School. After graduating he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp, which was a dream of his. He served for two years stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina and Ft. Leonard Wood in Missouri. He was medically honorably discharged in 2018. He was currently working at Double Eagle Rock Quarry in Ava. Colton enjoyed fishing, hunting every weekend with his Dad. He was big on spending time with family and his grandparents.

He is survived by his parents, David & Christy Overcast, his sister and husband, Caitlin & Josh Wichowski, one nephew, Gentry, grandparents, Buddy & Linda Fast, two uncles and their wives, Mitch & Michelle Fast and Kirk & Christy Dooms, cousins, and other relatives and many friends.

Memorial services for Colton were Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with full military honors following service at the funeral home. Officiating will be Pastor Oren Alcorn. Family requests memorial donations may be made to Troy Herd American Legion Post #112, P.O. Box 236, Ava, MO 65608. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.