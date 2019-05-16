Clawing to the Top! Track Conference Meet Results

On Monday, April 29th the Ava bears traveled to Salem for the SCA Conference meet. The boys’ team finished 1st overall will a total of 153.5 points. This was their second consecutive SCA Conference title. The girls placed 3rd overall with a point total of 104. Runners or throwers who finished in the top 3 of an event earned all conference honors. 1st place is 1st team all conference, 2nd place is 2nd team all conference, and 3rd place is honorable mention all conference.

Boys’ Individual Results

Javelin

Jacob Ross- 5th, 120’ 11”

James Smith- 6th, 111’ 8”

Discus

Tanner Murray- 6th , 100’ 1”

Shot Put

Iveck Chittenden- 6th, 40’ 7”

Pole Vault

Luke Manzalillo- 4th, 9’ 6”

Anthony Walsh- 5th, 8’ 6”

Long Jump

Jacob Gillies- 1st, 18’ 5”

Steven Boatman- 4th, 17’ 6”

Triple Jump

Mason Cole- 1st, 40’

High Jump

Jacob Gillies- 2nd, 6’ 4”

Mason Cole- 6th, 5’ 6”

110 Hurdles-

Colby Miles- 4th, 18.43

300 Hurdles

Colby Miles- 2nd , 45.15

100 Meter Dash

Stephen Copeland- 1st, 11.55

Caden Palmer- 3rd, 11.82

200 Meter Dash

Stephen Copeland- 3rd, 23.33

400 Meter Dash

Flint Sallee- 2nd, 54.56

Robert Mercer- 6th, 56.15

800 Meter Run

Antony Walsh- 4th, 2.17:38

Jimmy McNish- 5th, 2.17:86

1600 Meter Run

Bryce Mings- 3rd, 5.02

Zach Olsen- 6th, 5.14

3200 Meter Run

Bryce Mings- 1st, 11:58.03

Caden Prock- 3rd, 12:43.13

Relays

4×100- 2nd, 45.99

Nate Swofford, Flint Sallee,

Caden Palmer, Stephen Copland

4×200- 1st, 1:34.50

Caden Palmer, Nate Swofford,

Flint Sallee, Stephen Copeland

4×400- 1st, 3:40.25

Flint Sallee, Jacob Gillies,

Mason Cole, Nate Swofford

4×800- 1st, 8:46.97

Anthony Walsh, Jimmy McNish,

Nate Swofford, Mason Cole

Girls Individual Results

Javelin

Eden Little- 1st, 105’ 8”

Pole Vault

Eden Little- 2nd, 8’ 6”

Discus

Baylon Alexander- 4th, 72’ 2”

Shot Put

Baylon Alexander- 4th, 29’ 4”

Long Jump

Arianna Cox- 1st, 14’ 10”

Hannah Evans- 3rd, 14’ 2 3/4”

Triple Jump

Arianna Cox- 3rd, 31’ 5 ½”

Karli Pedersen- 5th, 36’ 2 ¼”

High Jump

Hannah Evans- 3rd, 5’

Addison Croston-5th, 4’ 4”

100 Meter Dash

Arianna Cox- 6th, 14.00

200 Meter Dash

Hannah Evans- 2nd, 28.28

300 Meter Hurdles

Hailey Nelson-4th, 55.32

Eden Little-5th, 57.85

400 Meter Dash

Hannah Evans- 3rd, 1:05.38

800 Meter Run

Kennedy Meyer- 5th, 2:58

Clara Sicilia- 6th, 2:59

3200 Meter Run

Layla Giorgianni- 6th, 15:46.42

Relays

4×100- 4th, 58.62

Hailey Nelson, Madison Shearer,

Karli Pedersen, Hailey Searcy

4×200- 4th, 2:02.66

Arianna Cox, Karli Pedersen,

Hailey Searcy, Madison Shearer

4×400- 3rd, 5:04.07

Kennedy Meyer, Karli Pedersen,

Clara Sicilia, Hailey Searcy

4×800- 2nd, 11:52.19

Hailey Nelson, Clara Sicilia,

Eden Little, Kennedy Meyer