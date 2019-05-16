Clawing to the Top! Track Conference Meet Results

On Monday, April 29th the Ava bears traveled to Salem for the SCA Conference meet. The boys’ team finished 1st overall will a total of 153.5 points. This was their second consecutive SCA Conference title. The girls placed 3rd overall with a point total of 104. Runners or throwers who finished in the top 3 of an event earned all conference honors. 1st place is 1st team all conference, 2nd place is 2nd team all conference, and 3rd place is honorable mention all conference.
Boys’ Individual Results
Javelin
Jacob Ross- 5th, 120’ 11”
James Smith- 6th, 111’ 8”
Discus
Tanner Murray- 6th , 100’ 1”
Shot Put
Iveck Chittenden- 6th, 40’ 7”
Pole Vault
Luke Manzalillo- 4th, 9’ 6”
Anthony Walsh- 5th, 8’ 6”
Long Jump
Jacob Gillies- 1st, 18’ 5”
Steven Boatman- 4th, 17’ 6”
Triple Jump
Mason Cole- 1st, 40’
High Jump
Jacob Gillies- 2nd, 6’ 4”
Mason Cole- 6th, 5’ 6”
110 Hurdles-
Colby Miles- 4th, 18.43
300 Hurdles
Colby Miles- 2nd , 45.15
100 Meter Dash
Stephen Copeland- 1st, 11.55
Caden Palmer- 3rd, 11.82
200 Meter Dash
Stephen Copeland- 3rd, 23.33
400 Meter Dash
Flint Sallee- 2nd, 54.56
Robert Mercer- 6th, 56.15
800 Meter Run
Antony Walsh- 4th, 2.17:38
Jimmy McNish- 5th, 2.17:86
1600 Meter Run
Bryce Mings- 3rd, 5.02
Zach Olsen- 6th, 5.14
3200 Meter Run
Bryce Mings- 1st, 11:58.03
Caden Prock- 3rd, 12:43.13
Relays
4×100- 2nd, 45.99
Nate Swofford, Flint Sallee,
Caden Palmer, Stephen Copland
4×200- 1st, 1:34.50
Caden Palmer, Nate Swofford,
Flint Sallee, Stephen Copeland
4×400- 1st, 3:40.25
Flint Sallee, Jacob Gillies,
Mason Cole, Nate Swofford
4×800- 1st, 8:46.97
Anthony Walsh, Jimmy McNish,
Nate Swofford, Mason Cole
Girls Individual Results
Javelin
Eden Little- 1st, 105’ 8”
Pole Vault
Eden Little- 2nd, 8’ 6”
Discus
Baylon Alexander- 4th, 72’ 2”
Shot Put
Baylon Alexander- 4th, 29’ 4”
Long Jump
Arianna Cox- 1st, 14’ 10”
Hannah Evans- 3rd, 14’ 2 3/4”
Triple Jump
Arianna Cox- 3rd, 31’ 5 ½”
Karli Pedersen- 5th, 36’ 2 ¼”
High Jump
Hannah Evans- 3rd, 5’
Addison Croston-5th, 4’ 4”
100 Meter Dash
Arianna Cox- 6th, 14.00
200 Meter Dash
Hannah Evans- 2nd, 28.28
300 Meter Hurdles
Hailey Nelson-4th, 55.32
Eden Little-5th, 57.85
400 Meter Dash
Hannah Evans- 3rd, 1:05.38
800 Meter Run
Kennedy Meyer- 5th, 2:58
Clara Sicilia- 6th, 2:59
3200 Meter Run
Layla Giorgianni- 6th, 15:46.42
Relays
4×100- 4th, 58.62
Hailey Nelson, Madison Shearer,
Karli Pedersen, Hailey Searcy
4×200- 4th, 2:02.66
Arianna Cox, Karli Pedersen,
Hailey Searcy, Madison Shearer
4×400- 3rd, 5:04.07
Kennedy Meyer, Karli Pedersen,
Clara Sicilia, Hailey Searcy
4×800- 2nd, 11:52.19
Hailey Nelson, Clara Sicilia,
Eden Little, Kennedy Meyer