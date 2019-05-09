Class of 69 Gathers for 50-Year Reunion

The Ava High School Class graduating class of 1969 celebrated their 50-year reunion on Saturday, May 4, from 4 to 6 p.m., prior to attending the annual Alumni Banquet. Class members shown above, front row, from left to right, are Arliss Stillings, Charlote (Irby) Moore, Paul Hart, Nita (Letsinger) Puchta, Sandy (Welch) Walker, Joyce (Porter) Strollo; second row, Keith Moore, Connie (Jones) Mitchell, Wayne Degase, Roberta (Turner) Grider, Elizabeth (Jenkins) Young; third row, Mica (Eickhoff) Brook, Joyce (Swofford) Wilson, Sandy (Burnett) Trepasso, Kenny Young; and back row, J. C. Matthews, Eddie Dean Ridenour, and Dennis Miller.

