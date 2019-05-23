Church of the Living God – Bevy Moore

Wednesday evening Bible Study continued using Scriptures from Matthew 7:8-14.

Thursday was a scary day, with my momma, Margaret Rosseau, breaking her back & having to take a ride in the ambulance to the hospital. She is home now, but with a lot of activity restriction. Six to eight weeks of healing in a back brace. So thankful for everyone’s help with everything.

Saturday, the Men’s breakfast was well attended. They had lots of good food & fellowship. Pastor Gary led the devotion about “The Spiritual Leadership of a Man in the Family.”

Sunday morning we had 35 in attendance & Bro. Don opened the service with prayer & worship music. His morning reading was Rom. 10:9-13.

Sis. Linda led Sunday School with Scriptures from James 2:4-3:6.

Happy Birthday wishes were for John James & Anniversary wishes were for John & Tori James.

Special music was by myself. Pastor Gary brought the morning message about “The Wrath of God”, using Scriptures from Romans 1:18-23. PAST: Flood (Noah), Famine: (Joseph), Fire: (Lot), Plagues: (Pharaoh), plus natural disasters. FUTURE: Great Distress, Day of Judgment, & Natural Disasters. But, there is a way of escape, just accept the Lord Jesus Christ as Saviour into your heart.

Sunday Evening Pastor Gary sang “God Made a Man.” Then he brought the evening message about the “Three Hebrew Children & their Commitment to God.” Scriptures used were Daniel 3:8-25.

Next Sunday night will be Youth Night.

Special prayer requests this week are for Margaret Rosseau (Broken back), Kal-El & Crighton, Kelly McFarlin (Deployed to Kuwait), Don Lunn (Healing of leg), Christina Fleetwood (health), Herval & Jean Porter (nursing home), Lena Goss (Health), Addie & Josiah West (Sick), Unspokens, Ellie Doran (health), Ethil Lane (health), Richard McDaris, our church, our country & leaders.

Services are Sunday School 10:00, Sunday morning worship 11:00, Sunday evening worship 6:00, Wednesday evening Bible Study 7:00. Located at the corner of NW Norman & Hampton (formerly 7th & 7th).

Pastor Gary Moore 417-543-3785, Associate Pastor Donn Lunn 417-250-2084.

