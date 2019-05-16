Church of the Living God – Bevy Moore

Praying that all mothers & grandmothers special day was blessed this past weekend!

Wednesday evening Bible Study was taken from Matthew 7:7; Ask, Seek, & Knock.

Saturday the Ladies Meeting was well attended. We had special door prizes made by Sister Cindy Fleetwood, praise reports, prayer requests, & a great message given by Sister Wanda Whitaker. First she spoke of “Motherhood 101”, reading “Things about motherhood nobody told me.” The special message she brought was “Because He’s God!” The question someone was asked was, Why do some bad people prosper & some Christian people have tribulation & failures? The only answer is, “Because He’s God.” Only He knows the reasons things happen the way they do. Only He knows the “whys.” Scriptures used were Psalms 142:1-7 & Habakuk 1:1-3.

Spaghetti dinner was served afterwards with lots of wonderful fellowship!

Sunday morning, Mother’s Day, we had 45 in attendance. It was a wonderful day, I had my daughter & her family with us in service! Made this momma very happy!

Bro. Don opened the service with prayer & Scripture from Psalms 135:1-2.

Sis. Linda led Sunday School with Scriptures from James 1:19-2:3.

Special music was by Pastor Gary & Sis. Linda.

Pastor Gary brought the morning message about “Mothers”, using Scriptures from John 19:25; Exodus 20:12; Genesis 2:18; & Proverbs 31:10-23.

The monthly fellowship dinner followed the morning service. Evening service was dismissed for graduations & Mother’s Day celebrations.

Special prayer requests this week were for the Henry Robertson family, the Colton Overcast family, Lena Goss, Don Lunn, & Herval & Jean Porter (both now in HOTO nursing facility).

The Men’s Fellowship Breakfast will be this Sat. at 7:00 am at the church.

Service times are Sunday School 10:00, Sunday morning worship 11:00, Sunday evening worship 6:00, Wednesday evening Bible Study 7:00. Located at the corner of NW Norman & Hampton (Formally 7th & 7th). Pastor Gary Moore 417-543-3785, Associate Pastor Don Lunn 417-683-2014.

A thought to ponder: What is YOUR desire in this life? Rom. 10:1.