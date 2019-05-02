Church of the Living God – Bevy Moore

This week’s Wednesday night Bible study was about “Worry”, Matthew 6:26-34.

Best of all this week, we had another soul saved.

Sunday morning we had 20 in attendance. Bro. Danny Fleetwood opened the service with prayer & Scripture reading from John 1:1.

Special music was by myself & by Sis. Linda Roberts.

Pastor Gary brought the morning message of “Discouragement”, 1 Kings 19:1-12; Hebrews 12:1-3; 1 Peter 5:8; James 4:5-8; & Joshua 1:9.

Sunday evening was Youth Night, with Bro. Michael Marah bringing the message of “Faith”, Hebrews 11:1 & also giving his testimony. Sister Linda Roberts sang. After service we had a cookout. (Thank you Gordon!)

Special prayer requests this week were for Bro. Don Lunn, our church, Frank Aid, Kelly McFarlin, Herval & Jean Porter, Ronnie Englehardt, Ethil Lane, Ellie Doran, the Pete Workman family, the Candy Lane family, Ron Smith, Charles Peak, Gladys Peak, Delmar & Margaret Rosseau, & many unspokens.

Our church is located at the corner of NW Norman & Hampton (formerly NW 7th & 7th). Sunday school at 10:00 am, Sunday morning worship at 11:00 am, Sunday evening worship at 6:00 pm, Wednesday evening Bible Study at 7:00pm. Pastor Gary Moore 417-543-3785, Associate Pastor Don Lunn 417-250-2084.

Proverbs 26:20 Where no wood is, there the fire goeth out: so where there is no talebearer, the strife ceaseth.