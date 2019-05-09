Celebrating 60 Years

Members of the Ava High School graduating class of 1959 gathered together to reminisce in recognition of their 60-year class reunion on Saturday, May 4. Members of the group shown above, first row, from l to r, are Sharon (Pettit) Irwin, Kitty (Gardner) Mackey, Mary Jo (Lakey) Gaston, Lula Mae (Frye) Denney; second row, Paul Sagerser, Alice (Webster) Lirley, Mary (Robertson) Tourville, Wanda (Graham) Worden; third row, Jerry Frye, Carl Huff, Roger Elliott; fourth row, Wayne Kellogg, Jim Gaston, Edgar Stewart; back row, Jerry Sellers, Jerry Mackey, and Gary Lirley. Many in the group attended the Alumni Banquet that evening.

Related