Celebrating 100 Years

Tura S. Covill, of Squires, celebrated her 100th birthday on Wednesday, May 8, and has joined the ranks of Missouri centenarians. Tura resides with her daughter, Rayne Wagner, and as a member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, she looks forward to the return of her Lord Jesus Christ. Tura, born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is of Swedish descent. She is an accomplished poet, having written over 750 poems during her lifetime, with her most recent penned at age 99.

