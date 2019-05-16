Caney News – Janice Lafferty

Caney is praising the Lord to have services in the church building. Lots of hard work went on this week. We had 53” of water inside the church. Piano and pews are a total loss. We are certainly thankful for all who worked and helped in any way.

Bro. Jack Essary welcomed everyone. Prayer requests, praise reports given. Bro. Hi Lambeth led in prayer. Jack read John 10:1-11 for our devotion. We are His sheep and He is our shepherd.

After a good Sunday School lesson, praise/worship began with time of testimony Kelli Clemans, Janice Lafferty, Melissa Harmon, Jeff Shipley, Hi Lambeth, Jack Essary.

Service continued with congregational singing.

Specials by Melissa Harmon.

Pastor Bill Austin spoke this morning. His scripture was Psalms 18:21-28, Joshua 14:6-12. God is loving and merciful to those that try to walk upright. He will give us strength for the battles we face in life. Are you wholly following the Lord? God will send you blessing when you are.

Wonderful day in the house of the Lord.

Sunday evening service began with singing. Bro. Bill welcomed everyone. Bro. Jim Lafferty led in prayer.

Special music by Kathleen Chaney. Time of testimony by Hi Lambeth, Janice Lafferty, Melba Austin. Bro. Jack Essary spoke Sunday evening. His scripture was Isaiah 61:1-11.

Our little church is going to try to be like Job. We are going to keep on keeping on. We are going to preach and teach liberty to the captives. We are going to rise from desolation. God has made us a promise of eternal life. We only have to follow Him and His word. A word of encouragement from the Word of God.

We are so glad we got to have service.

May 8 – Wednesday evening service began with singing. Bro. Bill Austin welcomed everyone. Prayer requests, praise reports taken. Bro. Bill read Psalm 33:1-22. Praise the Lord with voice as well as musical instruments. The Lord made everything that is, so he deserves our praise and more. The Lord will bless those who fear Him and hope in His mercy.

We had a very good discussion on God’s word. The Lord is good to us even in our time of trouble. He give us strength and courage to go on. We were never promised to always have a time of ease.

A wonderful Mother’s Day! We met singing praises to the Lord. Bro. Jack Essary welcomed everyone. Sis. Elsie Combs led in prayer.

Jack read Romans 6:1-14 for our devotion. We must die to sin and live for Christ. We owe a debt we can never pay. We are thankful for His mercy.

We had a very interesting Sunday School lesson.

Service continued in a time of testimony. Kelli Clemans, Rex Clemans, Melissa Harmon.

We then praised the Lord in congregational singing. Special singing by Melissa Harmon.

Pastor Bill Austin spoke this morning. His scripture 2 Timothy 1:1-6. What kind of mom are you? Are you loving, kind? Most of all are you a praying mom? Are you teaching Christ to your children? Live Christ before them. A message from the Word.

Sunday evening, Bro. Bill welcomed everyone. Prayer requests/praise reports given. Bro. Hi Lambeth led in prayer

We praised the Lord in song. We had a time of testimony. Jack Essary.

Bro. Jim Lafferty spoke Sunday evening. His scripture was Proverbs 30:11-14, 31:10-26

We no longer respect parents or anyone else. We think we do no wrong. Making excuses for everything we do. Not respecting the Bible even. We need to get back to God. Working toward the things of God. Working and doing right. Following God’s word. You will stand in judgment, God’s judgment. A good message.

Come be with us at Caney. You are welcome.