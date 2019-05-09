Caney News – Janice Lafferty

It has been a while since this writer has been to church. God is good to be with us through good times and bad.

Wednesday evening service began with singing. Bro. Jack Essary welcomed everyone. Sis. Janice Lafferty led in prayer.

Jack read Isaiah 59. Our nation is a long way from God. There is a judgment day coming. What God says is wrong is wrong forever. Man cannot change it. No law or man’s opinion will matter to God. His Word will stand.

We had a good discussion. Good scripture was read and shared.

April 28, on this beautiful Sunday morning, Caney met for Sunday School. It was good to study God’s Word with friends and loved ones. Praise/worship began with singing.

Special singing by Melissa Harmon.

Pastor Bill Austin spoke this morning from Luke 17:20-32 and Genesis 19: 6-26.

The Kingdom of God is within you. But man is a long way from God. Man is living like Sodom and we need to remember Lot’s wife. There is a day of destruction coming. Be ready to meet God. Follow Him and His Word.

A great message from the Word of God. Come worship at Caney. You are welcome.