Candy Lane, age 73 of Ava, Missouri passed away peacefully, Thursday, April 25, 2019 with her loving family by her side.

She was born July 25, 1945, at Almartha, Missouri the daughter of Lemuel Paul “Shorty” and Dottie Opal (Henley) Robertson. On November 8, 1964 Candy was united in marriage to Dr. Kenneth G. Lane. Candy was a faithful Christian, wife, mother, grandmother, homemaker and Funeral Director.

Candy was preceded in death by parents, Lemuel Paul “Shorty” Robertson and Dottie Opal Henley Robertson; one daughter, Kelly Gene Lane; two brothers, Raymond Robertson and L.P. Robertson, Jr., and one sister, Esther Lourrie Martin.

Candy is survived by husband, Kenneth Lane of the home; one son, James Joseph Lane, wife, Latoya and two grandchildren, Aliyah and Kenneth Lane, all of Palmares, Alajuela, Costa Rica; two sisters, Peggy Ann Trent, Springfield, Missouri, and Dede Arington and husband Bill of Ozark, Missouri; six brothers, Leonard Grant and wife Sharon of Ozark, Missouri, Fred Allen McCaskey and wife Marion of Franklin, Tennessee, a twin brother, Claude and wife Sherry, Gary Wayne and wife Regina, Henry Loren and wife Dalene, Glen Dale and wife Teresa, all of Ava, Missouri; a brother-in-law, Keith Lane of Vero Beach, Florida, many precious nieces and nephews and a host of dear, life-long friends.

Funeral services for Candy were 2:00 P.M. Saturday, April 27, 2019 in Life Church, Ava, Missouri. Burial followed in Oak Grove Cemetery, Wasola, Missouri. Visitation was 1:00 P.M. Saturday until service time in the church. Arrangements under the care and direction of Barnes Family Funeral Home, Ozark.