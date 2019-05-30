Calendar Of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

***

Phipps-Cunningham Annual Family Reunion, Saturday, June 1st, at Walnut Grove Church on A Hwy. 10 a.m., Potluck at 12:30. Call 417-683-8778 for info. 37-1t

***

Douglas County Fox Trotters Trail Ride, Tuesday, June 4, Bud’s Ride (Grounds Ride), 10 a.m. Visit www.douglascountyfoxtrotters.com for info. 37-1t

***

Douglas County Fox Trotters Trail Ride, Wednesday, June 5, Corbitt Potter, 10 a.m. Visit www.douglascountyfoxtrotters.com for info. 37-1t

***

Douglas County Fox Trotters Trail Ride, Thursday, June 6, Crystal Lake, 10 a.m. Visit www.douglascountyfoxtrotters.com for info. 37-1t

***

Douglas County Fox Trotters Trail Ride, Friday, June 7, Abbey, 10 a.m. Visit www.douglascountyfoxtrotters.com for info. 37-1t

***

Bruffett-Heriford Reunion, Saturday, June 1st at the Lion’s Club Ava. Doors open at 10 a.m.

36-2t

***

The Class of 1964 will be having their 55th class reunion Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Douglas County Veterans’ Memorial Building. For more information call Peggy Davis 417-543-3407.

37-1t

***

Handgun Workshop Saturday, June 15, 2019, 8:30-11:30 a.m. at Andy Dalton Shooting Range & Outdoor Education Ctr. at 4897 N. Farm Road 61, Ash Grove, MO 65604. Register & get rules at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/163528 or call 417-742-4361 36-2t

***

Camp Meeting June 6–8, 7:00 p.m. June 6 with Pastor Bill Kelly at Blackjack Church located off 14 & AC Hwys. Turn east at first gravel road. 417-543-3659 for info on June 7-8. See ad 36-2t

***