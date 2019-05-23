Calendar Of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

***

Thursday Night Prayer in the Park inside for winter @ Fellowship Hall behind Faith Rock Church. Thursdays 6–8 p.m. Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570.

***

Douglas County Fox Trotters Trail Ride, Wednesday, May 29, Elk Ranch, 10 a.m. 417-293-8587. www.douglascountyfoxtrotters.com for info. 35-1t

***

Romance Community Reunion, Saturday, May 25 at noon, at Wasola Volunteer Fire Dept, Station. Bring a covered dish. 35-2t

***

Frye Family Reunion, Sunday, May 26, Ava Community Center, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Potluck at noon. 34-2t

***

Bruffett-Heriford Reunion, Saturday, June 1, at Lion’s Club Ava. Doors open at 10 a.m. 36-2t

***

Class of 1964 is having a 55th class reunion Saturday, June 15, at the Douglas County Veterans’ Memorial building. For information call Peggy Davis 417-543-3407. 35-1t

***

Handgun Workshop June 15, 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center, 4897 N. Farm Road 61, Ash Grove. Call 417-742-4361 36-2t

***

Camp Meeting June 6-8, service starts 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Bill Kelly as speaker, Blackjack Church located off 14 & AC Hwys. Turn east at first gravel road. Free campsites. 417-543-3659 for more info. See ad 36-2t