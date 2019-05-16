Calendar Of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

***

Thursday Night Prayer in the Park inside for winter @ Fellowship Hall behind Faith Rock Church. Thursdays 6:00pm – 8:00pm Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570. 34-2t

***

Special service with Shine! Sunday, May 19th at 6 p.m. at Friendship Freewill Baptist Church on U Hwy. 34-2t

***

Evangelist Garry Hall, Sr. preaching at Oldfield Full Gospel Church, Sunday, May 19th at 6 p.m. 35-1t

***

Douglas County Histocial and Genealogical Society monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 20th at the museum, 401 E Washington Ave, Ava. 35-1t

***

Douglas County Fox Trotters Trail Ride, Wednesday, May 22, Big Creek Basin, 10 a.m. 417-293-8587. Visit www.douglascountyfoxtrotters.com for info. 35-1t

***

The Support the Handicapped Board of Douglas County will meet on the third Tuesday of the month, May 21, at 5 p.m. at the DoCo Sheltered Workshop. Everyone welcome. 35-1t

***

Romance Community Reunion, Saturday, May 25 at noon, at the Wasola Volunteer Fire Dept, Station. Bring a covered dish. Enjoy the fellowship. 35-2t

***

Frye Family Reunion, Sunday, May 26th at the Ava Community Center, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Potluck lunch at noon. 34-2t

***

The Class of 1964 will be having their 55th class reunion June 15, 2019. It will be at the Douglas County Veterans’ Memorial Building. For more information call Peggy Davis 417-543-3407.

35-1t

***