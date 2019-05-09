Calendar Of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

***

Thursday Night Prayer in the Park inside for winter @ Fellowship Hall behind Faith Rock Church. Thursdays 6:00pm – 8:00pm Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570. 34-2t

***

Ava Area Ambulance District Regular monthly meeting of the board Thursday, May 9th, at 5:30 p.m., at the ambulance station, 1412 Prince Street, Ava.

33-2t

***

Douglas County Fox Trotters Bob Burns Memorial National Trail Ride, an overnight, Friday-Saturday, May 10-11, at Rockbridge Trout Farm. Spring rides start around 10 a.m. Visit www.douglascountyfoxtrotters.com for details, and camping fees info. 33-2t

***

Discover Nature –.22 Rifle free class, Saturday, May 11, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; learn the fundamentals of owning and shooting a .22 at the Andy Dalton Shooting Range & Outdoor Education Center, Greene County Farm Road 61 s/o US Hwy 160 2.5 miles. Register at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/163521 or call 417-742-4361. 33-2t

***

Douglas County Fox Trotters Bud’s Champion Trail Ride, Wednesday, May 15, at Champion. Spring rides start around 10 a.m. Andrew Hardin is the trail boss for this ride. 417-293-8587 Visit www.douglascountyfoxtrotters.com for info. 34-1t

***

Special service with Shine! speaker and musical guests, Sunday, May 19th at 6 p.m. at Friendship Freewill Baptist Church on U Hwy. 34-2t

***

Frye Family Reunion, Sunday, May 26th at the Ava Community Center, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Potluck lunch at noon. 34-2t

***