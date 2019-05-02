Calendar Of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

Thursday Night Prayer in the Park inside for winter @ Fellowship Hall behind Faith Rock Church. Thursdays 6:00pm – 8:00pm Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570. 32-2t

Ava Elementary Library Book Fair, Until Friday, May 3rd, 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. BOGO! Buy one, get one! 31-2t

Ava Saddle Club Meeting, Monday, May 6th at 6 p.m. 33-1t

Douglas County Fox Trotters Trail Ride Wednesday, May 8, at Assumption Abbey. Spring rides start around 10 a.m. Visit www.douglascountyfoxtrotters.com for details. 31-1t

The Class of 1979 40th class reunion Saturday, May 4, 1-5 p.m. at the Life Church (CoreRoom) in Ava, MO. Contact Bevy Bice-Moore 417-683-8106 or Glenda Barcus-Little 417-844-0408. The Ava Alumni Banquet (tickets required) follows at 6 p.m. in the Ava High School Gym. A pre-reunion supper will be held Friday evening, May 3 at 6 p.m. at a local restaurant. 32-2t

Ava Area Ambulance District Regular monthly meeting of the board Thursday, May 9th, at 5:30 p.m., at the ambulance station, 1412 Prince Street, Ava.

33-2t

Douglas County Fox Trotters Bob Burns Memorial National Trail Ride, an overnight, Friday-Saturday, May 10-11, at Rockbridge Trout Farm. Spring rides start around 10 a.m. Visit www.douglascountyfoxtrotters.com for details, and camping fees info. 33-2t

Romance Community Reunion, Saturday, May 25 at noon, at the Wasola Volunteer Fire Dept, Station. Bring a covered dish. Enjoy the fellowship. 33-1t

Discover Nature –.22 Rifle free class, Saturday, May 11, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; learn the fundamentals of owning and shooting a .22 at the Andy Dalton Shooting Range & Outdoor Education Center, Greene County Farm Road 61 s/o US Hwy 160 2.5 miles. Register at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/163521 or call 417-742-4361. 33-2t

