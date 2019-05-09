Bucyrus Resident Receives Honorary Trooper Certificate

On May 3, 2019, Captain Bruce D. Fiske, commanding officer of Troop G, presented Bucyrus, MO, resident Levi Stallcup with a Missouri State Highway Patrol Honorary Trooper Certificate.

The certificate was presented to Mr. Stallcup at the Texas County Justice Center with his family, friends, numerous members of the Patrol, Texas County Sheriff’s Department, and Texas County commissioners present.

The Honorary Trooper Certificate is presented to citizens who are nominated by a trooper for performing in an exemplary manner, and under dangerous conditions, to aid another person. Mr. Stallcup was nominated due to his actions at the scene of a water rescue on Upton Road in Texas County.

On March 12, 2019, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, along with multiple agencies and volunteers, responded to the West Fork Roubidoux Creek crossing, for a report of two individuals in a pickup being swept off a low water bridge. Upon arriving at the scene, Sergeant Dale Pounds was contacted by Upton Township grader operator Levi Stallcup, who offered his services to help remove the two people from the vehicle. The pickup had floated from the newer bridge downstream to an old bridge structure and became lodged on the old bridge deck. Mr. Stallcup drove the grader out onto the old bridge deck with Sergeant Pounds on the front of the grader. Both occupants had gotten out of the cab and were standing in the bed of the pickup. Sergeant Pounds gave one of the vehicle occupants a life jacket and the second tried to jump to the grader. He was immediately washed down stream and made it out of the water. The high water and swift current forced Sergeant Pounds and Mr. Stallcup to abandon the rescue attempt. The water continued to recede and Mr. Stallcup, accompanied by Corporal Johnathan Roberts and Trooper Cole Chatman, were able to drive out and successfully retrieve the man from the pickup bed.

During the presentation, Captain Fiske said, “It is an honor to present Mr. Levi Stallcup with the Honorary Trooper Certificate. His exemplary lifesaving actions helped to aid others, while being exposed to extremely dangerous conditions. His actions were extraordinarily brave, courageous, and heroic.”

