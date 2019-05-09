Breedon – Sue Thomas & Evelyn Harper

May 5, Pastor Cub began the service with the reading of Psalms 131. Wilma Hampton dismissed to classes with prayer.

The children’s class read Matthew 6:9-15. Jesus taught His disciples how to pray. The adult class studied Ephesians Chapter 2-6. Questions were answered and seven asked for next week.

Ronnie Thomas asked the blessing in prayer for the offering. Then, David Williams, Jacelyn Terry, and Kalie Swearengin collected the offering.

After congregational singing, specials were sung by Judy Willis and the children. Judy sang a solo. Then, Judy and her daughter, Rachel, sang. Also, Jacelyn and Kalie sang.

Pastor Cub took the message from Hebrews 11, the chapter on faith.

The invitation was extended with a final song by Judy.

Our Friday night monthly singing was announced and service was dismissed in prayer by Bill Harper.