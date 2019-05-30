Breedon – Sue Thomas & Evelyn Harper

May 19 – Pastor Cub Lafferty began the service with the reading of Psalms 100. Evelyn Harper dismissed us to classes in prayer.

We missed having children for a children’s class. The adult class read and discussed the book of Colossians. Questions were answered and seven more were asked for next week.

David Williams asked the blessing in prayer for the offering, before he collected the offering.

After congregational singing, Ronnie and Sue Thomas sang a special. Then, Susie Sisco sang a special.

Pastor Cub’s message was from Matthew Chapter 11.

The invitation was extended and the service was dismissed in payer by Bill Harper.

Sunday night service began with congregational singing.

Pastor Cub preached the message from Matthew Chapter 12.

After a testimony service the invitation was extended, then Ronnie Thomas dismissed the service in prayer.