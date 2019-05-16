Breedon – Sue Thomas & Evelyn Harper

Pastor Cub began service with the reading of Psalms 95. Evelyn Harper dismissed us to classes with prayer. The children’s lesson was from 1 Samuel 1:1-11, 19-20. Elkanah’s wife, Hannah, prayed for a son and God blessed her with Samuel. The adult class studied the book of Philippians. Questions were answered and seven more asked for next week.

David Williams asked the blessing in prayer for the offering. Then, he and Jacelyn Terry collected the offering. After congregational singing, a special was sung by Wanda Casady and Ronnie and Sue Thomas with their daughter, Bobbie Miller. A poem was read by Jacelyn. Then Judy Willis sang a solo.

Pastor Cub’s message was from 1 Peter 5:1-7. We are lights in the world.

The invitation hymn was sung. Then, Ronnie Thomas dismissed the service in prayer.