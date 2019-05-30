Breakdown of Enforcement Operation In Wright County

Captain Bruce D. Fiske, commanding officer of Troop G, releases the following information:

A total of 10 citations and 42 warnings were issued in conjunction with a DWI saturation conducted in Wright County on May 3, 2019. Also, troopers arrested two people for driving while intoxicated, three people for drugs and four persons for outstanding misdemeanor warrants. This saturation targeted DWI enforcement along with other hazardous moving and alcohol-related offenses. Totals from this saturation include:

3 — speed citations

4 — seat belt citations

1 — hazardous moving violation citation

1 — uninsured motorist citation

1 — no driver license citation

2 — misdemeanor driving arrests while intoxicated

3 — arrests for misdemeanor drug violations

4 — arrests for outstanding misdemeanor warrants

“Our goal is to positively impact DWI enforcement and reduce alcohol related vehicle crashes,” said Captain Fiske. “DWI saturations are one tool we use to make our roadways a safer place for Missouri’s motorists. Please be careful when behind the wheel and never drink and drive.”

The only 100 percent survivable traffic crash is the one that never happens. Make sure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained in a seat belt or child restraint. Every day as we travel on Missouri’s roadways, we trust that every driver on the road is going to obey the speed limit, pay attention, and drive sober. “Don’t Violate The Trust.”