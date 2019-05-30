We are excited to tell you about several events going on at the Douglas County Public Library during June. We are thrilled to have magician Marty Hahne back to perform for children and “Out of This World” magic show Thursday, June 6 at 10 a.m. We are happy to be included in this year’s 2500 Miles of Arts and Culture and we will be welcoming local resident Kathy Reser to the library Tuesday, June 11 at 7 p.m. and Marsha Thauwald Wednesday, June 12 at 7 p.m. Both of these ladies will be sharing stories of yesterday. Each of them presented programs at the library last year and we really enjoyed them. I know you will, too. Mark your calendar now and join us at the library.
On Thursday, June 20 at 10 a.m. we are happy to have some new performers visit from the Walking Stick Studio who will present a puppet show for children called “Monkeys on Mars.” This is sure to be a hit with the kids. And we are starting our summer reading programs for children ages 3 through teens with lots of stories, crafts, games, and give-aways planned. Call the library at 683-5633 to register for the summer reading programs.
Among the new books at the library, you will find:
FICTION
- Stone Mothers, by Erin Kelly
- Cemetery Road, by Greg Iles
- Duncan’s Bride, by Linda Howard
- Celtic Empire, by Clive Cussler
- A Deadly Turn, by Claire Booth
- Little Faith, by Nicholas Butler
- Neon Prey, by John Sandford
- Deep Harbor, by Fern Michaels
- Open Carry, by Marc Cameron
- Tight Rope, by Amanda Quick
- Prairie Fever, by Michael Parker
- The Night Window, by Dean Koontz
- The 18th Abduction, by James Patterson
- The View from Alameda Island, by Robyn Carr
- The Mother-In-Law, by Sally Hepworth
- The Last Second, by Catherine Coulter
- The Silent Patient, by Alex Michaelides
- The Reign of the Kingfisher, by J.J. Martinson
- Before She Knew Him, by Peter Swanson
- The Better Sister, by Alafair Burke
- All the Wrong Places, by Joy Fielding
- The Eighth Sister, by Robert Dugoni
- The Bookshop of the Broken Hearted, by Robert Hillman
- A Good Enough Mother, by Bev Thomas
- Beyond the Point, by Claire Gibson
- Sunset Beach, by Mary Kay Andrews
- Blessing in Disguise, by Danielle Steel
NONFICTION
- D-Day Girls, by Sarah Rose
- On Faith, by Antonin Scalia
- The Moment of Lift, by Melinda Gates
- The League of Wives, by Heath Hardage Lee
- An American Summer; Love and Death in Chicago, by Alex Kotlowitz
- The Grand Food Bargain, by Kevin D. Walker
- How to Raise Successful People, by Esther Wojcicki
- Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee, by Casey Cep
- Spearhead, by Adam Markos
- This Much Country, by Kristen Knight Pace
- Gray Day: My Undercover Mission to Expose America’s First Cyber Spy, by Eric O’Neil
COMPACT DISCS
- The Second Sister, by Marie Bostwick
- The Haunting of Hill House, by Shirley Jackson
- Fletch by Gregory MacDonald
- Next Year in Havana, by Chanel Cleeton
- Death of a Rainmaker, by Laurie Lowenstein
- Widows-In-Law, by Micahel W. Miller
- Go Find, by Susan Purvis
- Take a Chance, by Shelley Shepard Gray
- Broken Ice, by Matt Goldman
- Dying Breath, by Wendy Corsi Straub
- The Coroner, by Jennifer Graeser Dornbush