We are excited to tell you about several events going on at the Douglas County Public Library during June. We are thrilled to have magician Marty Hahne back to perform for children and “Out of This World” magic show Thursday, June 6 at 10 a.m. We are happy to be included in this year’s 2500 Miles of Arts and Culture and we will be welcoming local resident Kathy Reser to the library Tuesday, June 11 at 7 p.m. and Marsha Thauwald Wednesday, June 12 at 7 p.m. Both of these ladies will be sharing stories of yesterday. Each of them presented programs at the library last year and we really enjoyed them. I know you will, too. Mark your calendar now and join us at the library.

On Thursday, June 20 at 10 a.m. we are happy to have some new performers visit from the Walking Stick Studio who will present a puppet show for children called “Monkeys on Mars.” This is sure to be a hit with the kids. And we are starting our summer reading programs for children ages 3 through teens with lots of stories, crafts, games, and give-aways planned. Call the library at 683-5633 to register for the summer reading programs.

Among the new books at the library, you will find:

FICTION

Stone Mothers, by Erin Kelly

Cemetery Road, by Greg Iles

Duncan’s Bride, by Linda Howard

Celtic Empire, by Clive Cussler

A Deadly Turn, by Claire Booth

Little Faith, by Nicholas Butler

Neon Prey, by John Sandford

Deep Harbor, by Fern Michaels

Open Carry, by Marc Cameron

Tight Rope, by Amanda Quick

Prairie Fever, by Michael Parker

The Night Window, by Dean Koontz

The 18th Abduction, by James Patterson

The View from Alameda Island, by Robyn Carr

The Mother-In-Law, by Sally Hepworth

The Last Second, by Catherine Coulter

The Silent Patient, by Alex Michaelides

The Reign of the Kingfisher, by J.J. Martinson

Before She Knew Him, by Peter Swanson

The Better Sister, by Alafair Burke

All the Wrong Places, by Joy Fielding

The Eighth Sister, by Robert Dugoni

The Bookshop of the Broken Hearted, by Robert Hillman

A Good Enough Mother, by Bev Thomas

Beyond the Point, by Claire Gibson

Sunset Beach, by Mary Kay Andrews

Blessing in Disguise, by Danielle Steel

NONFICTION

D-Day Girls, by Sarah Rose

On Faith, by Antonin Scalia

The Moment of Lift, by Melinda Gates

The League of Wives, by Heath Hardage Lee

An American Summer; Love and Death in Chicago, by Alex Kotlowitz

The Grand Food Bargain, by Kevin D. Walker

How to Raise Successful People, by Esther Wojcicki

Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee, by Casey Cep

Spearhead, by Adam Markos

This Much Country, by Kristen Knight Pace

Gray Day: My Undercover Mission to Expose America’s First Cyber Spy, by Eric O’Neil

COMPACT DISCS

The Second Sister, by Marie Bostwick

The Haunting of Hill House, by Shirley Jackson

Fletch by Gregory MacDonald

Next Year in Havana, by Chanel Cleeton

Death of a Rainmaker, by Laurie Lowenstein

Widows-In-Law, by Micahel W. Miller

Go Find, by Susan Purvis

Take a Chance, by Shelley Shepard Gray

Broken Ice, by Matt Goldman

Dying Breath, by Wendy Corsi Straub

The Coroner, by Jennifer Graeser Dornbush