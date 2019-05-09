Books-n-Bits The Douglas County Public Library

We are going to start getting busy at the Douglas County Library.

We are gearing up for the children’s summer reading programs which will start the week of June 3 and run through the end of July. The theme this year is ‘A Universe of Stories,’ and we have lots of stories and activities planned that will entertain children aged three through twelve. Call the library at 683-5633 to pre-register.

Among the new books at the library, you will find:

FICTION

The Cornwalls Are Gone, by James Patterson

Wild Card, by Stuart Woods

Hearts in Harmony, by Beth Wiseman

The Tinderbox, by Beverly Lewis

Mending Fences, by Suzanne Woods Fisher

Two Weeks, by Karen Kingsbury

Dark Tribute, by Iris Johansen

Blood Oath, by Linda Fairstein

The Tale Teller, by Anne Hillerman

The Ruin of Kings, by Jenn Lyons

A Justified Murder, by Jude Deveraux

The Fifth Doctrine, by Karen Robards

The Malta Exchange, by Steve Berry

Never Tell, by Lisa Gardner

The Cliff House, by Rae Anne Thayne

The Name of the Game, by Nora Roberts

Tony’s Wife, by Adriana Trigliani

The A List, by J.A. Jance

Time Was, by Ian McDonald

Say You’re Sorry, by Karen Rose

The Conspiracy, by Kat Martin

Indivisible, by Andrew Grant

Women Talking, by Marian Toews

Hot Fudge Murder, by Cynthia Baxter

Miss Julia Takes the Wheel, by Ann B. Ross

The Girls at 17 Swann Street, by Yara Zgheib

I Owe You One, by Sophia Kinsella

Someone Knows, by Lisa Scottoline

The Huntress, by Kate Quinn

Redemption, by David Baldacci

NONFICTION

55, Underemployed, and Faking Normal, by Elizabeth White

The Theft of America’s Soul, by Phil Robertson

Burned: A Story of Murder and the Crime that Wasn’t, by Edward Humes

Eat to Beat Disease: The New Science of How Your Body Can Heal Itself, by William W. Li

The Line Becomes a River, by Francisco Cantu

Say Nothing; A True Story of Murder and Memory in Ireland, by Patrick Radden Keefe

In Extremis; The Life and Death of War Correspondent Marie Colvin, by Lindsey Hilsum

Dear America; Notes of an Undocumented Citizen, by Jose Antonio Vargas

That Good Night; Life and Medicine in the Eleventh Hour, by Sunita Puri

Dutch Girl Audrey Hepburn and World War II, by Robert Matzen

Grateful American by Gary Sinise

COMPACT DISCS

A Dog’s Purpose, by W. Bruce Cameron

DeadRinger, by Louis L’Amour

No Traveller Returns, by Louis L’Amour

The Dakota Winter, by Tom Barbush

Celtic Empire, by Clive Cussler

Just in Time, by Marie Bostwick

TheDead Ringer, by M.C. Beaton

On Brassard’s Farm, by Daniel Hecht

A Sharp Solitude, by Christine Carbo

The Night Child, by Anna Quinn

Nights of the Livng Dead, by Jonathan Maberry

The Mark of Zorro, by Johnston McCulley

The Liar’s Girl, by Catherine Ryan Howard

Blood and Ivy, by Paul Collins