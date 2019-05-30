Black Oak – Donna Dodson

For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved. Romans 10:13

Pastor David opened Sunday School after we sang. He read Romans 10:5-13 for the devotion then dismissed us to class.

We had several out today due to traveling and helping sick family and trees across roads. We sure missed you all.

Please pray with us for Pete Lawrence, Deniece Reece, Betty Satterfield, Roy Frye, Mike Parker, and Becky, Gary and Theta Nokes, Helen Workman, Kevin Breeding, Macee, Joyce Twitty, Charleigh Strong, Ray Brazeal, people traveling, all sick, unsaved, unspoken, military, law enforcement, country and leaders, Camp Piland, and each other.

Brayden Lansdown sang a special for us and we had a good testimony service. Brayden also did the penny march and took up the tithes and offering.

Pastor David sang, then preached God’s message from Hebrews.

Sunday evening worship began with singing. The sweet Holy Spirit blessed our whole service. Sister Theta Nokes sang a special and Brother Claude Robertson sang a sweet song for us. We had good testimonies shared.

Pastor David sang, then preached God’s message from Joshua 7:6-9. We cannot allow sin into our homes. It hurts everyone there. We have to keep our eyes on Jesus. He will be with us through anything that comes our way.

We are studying John on Wednesdays at 6.

We are canceling our dinner for Sunday and our Sunday evening service as many will be busy with Memorial Day activities.

May God bless you all this week.