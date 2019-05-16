Black Oak – Donna Dodson

For as many as are led by the Spirit of God, they are the sons of God. Romans 8:14

Brother Jeff Elliott opened Sunday School after we sang. He read Romans 6:1-14 for the devotion, then dismissed us to class.

Brother Richard Potter took up the tithes and offering.

Colt Little and Liviya Wharton did the penny march.

Ella Faye Mitchell sang a special for us and we enjoyed the good testimonies.

We celebrated the women present in the church. Richard, Liviya, and Wyatt each read a poem. Dara Strong won the gift card along with a Spa Jar that was presented to each lady. They also received from the children a Prayer Stick Jar and popsicle maker along with candy. We appreciate each one.

Please pray with us for all the bereaved, cancer patients, Dade Forrest, Charlene Irwin, Mike Parker and Becky, Kevin Breeding, Macee, Gary and Theta Nokes, Dara and family, all mothers, all graduates, unsaved, unspoken, military, law enforcement, country, and leaders, our children, and each other.

Pastor David sang, then preached God’s message from 2 Timothy. A mother and grandmother set such examples for God to their children.

We are so thankful for our visitors.

Bible Study Wednesday at 6 p.m.

We dismissed our evening service.

May God bless you all this week.