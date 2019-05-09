Black Oak – Donna Dodson

For all have sinned and come short of the glory of God.

Romans 3:23

Brother Jeff Elliott opened Sunday School after we sang. He read John 10:1-11 for the devotion, then dismissed us to class.

Brother Bobby Turley took up the tithes and offerings. Brayden Lansdown did the penny march for Camp Piland.

We enjoyed the special songs by Brayden and Wanda Goss, and the good testimonies that were shared.

Please pray with us for Henry Robertson, Mike Parker, Becky, Kevin Breeding, Macee, Gary and Theta Nokes, Roy Frye, Betty Satterfield, Virginia Parsley, Howard Strong, Steven Johnson, Tiffanee Satterfield, Shirley Riley, all who are sick, bereaved, military, unsaved, unspoken law enforcement, country and leaders, Megan Goforth, and all graduates, Camp Piland, our children and each other.

Bible study is Wednesday evening at 6 p.m.

We missed those not here today. Pastor David preached God’s message from Jeremiah 2:1-13.

We dismissed our evening service to go to baccalaureate.

May God bless you all this week.