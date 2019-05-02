Black Oak – Donna Dodson

“I am with you always, even unto the end of the world. Amen.” -Matthew 28:20

Brother Jeff Eliott opened Sunday school after we sang. He read Colossians 3:12-17 for the devotion, then dismissed us to class.

Bro. Bobby Turley took up the tithes and offerings.

AnnaBelle Johnson, Colt Little, and Brayden Lansdown did the penny march for Camp Piland.

We were so sad to hear of Brother Pete Workman leaving us to go to heaven. Please pray with us for Sister Helen and all other bereaved. Also, pray for Mike Parker and Becky, Roy Frye, Betty Satterfied, Gary and Theta Nokes, Euvenia Casady, Ronnie Engelhart, Veda Bushong, June Dodson, Kevin Breeding, Macee, unspoken, those who are unsaved, military, law enforcement, country and leaders, Camp Piland our children, and each other.

We were happy to have some of Brother Pete’s family with us today.

Brayden Lansdown sang a special for us.

Pastor David sang one of Pete’s favorite songs then preached God’s message from Joshua 1:1-9. Be strong and very courageous for as God was with Moses, so shall He be with us.

We enjoyed our good chicken dinner for birthdays and anniversaries.

We dismissed our evening service to go to Bro. Pete’s visitation.

Bible study is at 6 on Wednesday evenings.

May God bless you all this week.